FAA issues new rules paving way for drone delivery

WASHINGTON, D.C. (NBC) – The Federal Aviation Administration outlined some new rules for drones that could pave the way for more commercial usage.
Federal officials say they’ll allow operators to fly small drones over people and at night.
Most of the drones will need to be equipped so law enforcement will be able to identify them remotely.
Other rules include requiring flashing lights that can be seen up to three miles away for drones operating at night, special training for operators, and small drones flying over people would not be able to have rotating parts capable of cutting skin.
The new rules were announced Monday.
The FAA said the rules were designed to bring us closer to the time when drones will operate more commonly to do things like deliver packages.
Several companies like Amazon, UPS, and Google’s “Wing” have received approval to deliver some packages by drone.
UPS said they’ve already made deliveries by drone on a hospital campus in North Carolina.
Amazon is still testing their service and has not said when they expect to start using it.