Fallen northern California police officer remembered

NEWMAN, Calif. (KCRA/NBC) – A police officer killed in northern California on Christmas morning is being remembered as a devoted public servant and a gentle family man as authorities are relentlessly pursuing a male suspect who allegedly shot Officer Ronil Singh.
Officials say corporal Singh was killed after a traffic stop in Newman around 1:00 a.m.
Surveillance video of the alleged killer was captured at this local store shortly before the fatal incident.
Authorities recovered the suspect’s vehicle at his home on Wednesday afternoon.
Multiple agencies are chasing down leads for his whereabouts according to Sheriff Adam Christianson. “This suspect, unlike Ron, who immigrated into this country lawfully and legally to pursue his lifelong career of public safety, public service and being a police officer,” Sheriff Christianson said during a press conference. “This suspect is in our country illegally. He doesn’t belong here. He is a criminal. We will find him. We will arrest him. And we will bring him to justice.”
Chief Randy Richardson shed light on what officer Sigh meant to the force and to his wife and 5-month-old child, saying, “He was proud to wear the uniform and he does want to be remembered as a police officer, but don’t forget the other things, the little things, that are oftentimes forgotten in these stories–that his five-month-old, he will never hear talk. He will never see his son walk. He doesn’t get to hold that little boy, hug his wife, say goodnight anymore because a coward took his life.”
The name of the suspect has not been released to the public.