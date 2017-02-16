Family car burns in a Grants Pass family’s driveway

Grants Pass, Ore. — A Grants Pass family got a rude awakening overnight. Their car exploded in their driveway. Police said the fire is suspicious.
There were four people inside the home at the time of the fire. Initially, the family heard something outside and assumed it was someone breaking into their car. What they saw when they looked outside was much worse.
“The whole rear end right here was engulfed in flames,” said Randy Crees. Crees is one of four residents in the home.
Randy Crees lives in this Grants Pass home with his wife and two grandkids.
“I really couldn’t believe it when I first saw it,” he said.
Crees said it’s a relatively quiet neighborhood, but it’s no stranger to vandalism and theft.
“My wife woke me up and said that she’d heard a big explosion,” he said.
At around 2 a.m. Wednesday morning, Crees’ wife told him his car alarm was going off and the dogs were barking at something outside.
“Ran outside, thinking somebody was stealing my car,” he said.
What Crees saw was far worse.
“The flames were probably five or six feet up in the air,” he said.
The noise his wife heard was the family car going up in flames. The car burning just feet from his garage.
“I ran in the house and got the kids up and told them to get ready to get out,” he said.
The family made it out and Grants Pass firefighters doused the flames before they could spread. As police investigated, they learned the Crees weren’t the only victims. Their next door neighbor noticed his gas tank was punctured several times, the same time Crees’ car was burning.
“Flames would’ve been any bigger, they could’ve ignited the truck next door too,” he said.
The truck was in the next driveway over, spilling up to ten gallons of diesel.
“If my tank would’ve exploded, and leaked gas out, it would have lit up,” he said.
Putting two homes and two families in harm’s way.
Crees says though it was an unfortunate situation – they’re lucky.
“It’s just a car and I’m just grateful the kids aren’t hurt and my dogs and my wife are all good,” he said.
Grants Pass Public Safety said the investigation is still ongoing. Investigators said the fire is suspicious. The suspects were probably trying to steal gas. If you have any information, you’re asked to call police.