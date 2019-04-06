Vehicle intentionally set on fire, responders say

GOLD HILL, Ore. — Rogue River Fire District responded to a Honda Accord completely engulfed in flames Friday night. A driver on Interstate 5 had called 911 to report the fire. Firefighters quickly arrived with two engines to the 3500 block of North River Road, where they got out the fire before it spread to wildland.
Firefighters say the vehicle was propped up onto blocks. They say it was stripped of internal components necessary for it to drive. They believe that the car was lit on fire intentionally and discovered in a wooded area frequently used as a homeless camp.
An investigation is ongoing into who set the fire. They are working to contact the vehicle’s owners at this time. If you have and information that would be helpful in this case, send your tip to this email.