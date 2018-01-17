FBI seeks information on cold case in Clackamas County

CLACKAMAS COUNTY, Ore. – A new reward is being offered for information about cold case fugitive Barrett Preston Busschau.
The Federal Bureau of Investigation said Busschau, now 42-year-old, is wanted for sex crimes committed against five girls in 1993. The girls were between the ages of 10 and 15. Busschau was 18-year-old at the time.
Busschau was arrested shortly after the crimes were allegedly committed, but was released before his next court appearance and disappeared.
According to the FBI, Busschau is from South Africa and had been living in the United States since 1984. He may have fled to California and/or Panama, but the last known sighting of him was in South Africa.
A $10,000 reward is being offered for information that leads directly to the arrest of Busschau. Investigators believe there may still be people in the Portland area who have information that could lead to Bussahau’s arrest. Tips can be submitted to the FBI by calling 503-224-4181. Online tips can be submitted at https://tips.fbi.gov/