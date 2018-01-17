Two men arrested for Klamath County burglary

BLY, Ore. – Two suspects were quickly arrested by police after allegedly burglarizing and menacing a Bly, Oregon resident.
The Klamath County Sheriff’s Office said 37-year-old Charles William Askew and 60-year-old Jeffrey Richard Johnson forcibly entered a home in the 19000 block of Main Avenue in Bly in the early morning hours of January 17.
Investigators said Askew and Johnson sprayed mace into one of the bedrooms during the burglary. As they were leaving they were confronted by someone inside the home. One of the suspects pointed a pistol at the victim before they fled in a white Cadillac sedan.
A deputy who was on the way to the scene spotted the Cadillac, and along with assistance from Oregon State Police, Askew and Johnson were taken into custody without incident.
According to KCSO, both suspects were in the passion of a firearm, mace, methamphetamine, counterfeit money and stolen mail.
Askew and Johnson were lodged in the Klamath County Jail on numerous charges including burglary, unlawful use of mace, possession of a firearm, possession of methamphetamine and possession of a forged instrument.