FDA advisors recommending Pfizer vaccine for 5-11 year olds

WASHINGTON D.C. (NBC)- The Food and Drug Administration’s vaccine advisers are recommending Pfizer’s Covid-19 vaccine for children ages 5 to 11 years old.

Tuesday’s vote was 17-0, with one abstention. The vaccines and related biological products advisory committee says the benefits of giving children the shot are greater than the potential risks. However, some of the committee did say they had concerns about giving approval based on a few thousand studies.

The FDA is taking the vote under consideration. The Centers for Disease Control’s advisors are meeting next week to discuss the decision and will decide if it agrees.

The last word comes down to CDC director Rochelle Walensky. If she gives the nod, vaccines for children could start a few days later.

