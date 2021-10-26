FDA advisors recommending Pfizer vaccine for 5-11 year olds

WASHINGTON D.C. (NBC)- The Food and Drug Administration’s vaccine advisers are recommending Pfizer’s Covid-19 vaccine for children ages 5 to 11 years old.
Tuesday’s vote was 17-0, with one abstention. The vaccines and related biological products advisory committee says the benefits of giving children the shot are greater than the potential risks. However, some of the committee did say they had concerns about giving approval based on a few thousand studies.
The FDA is taking the vote under consideration. The Centers for Disease Control’s advisors are meeting next week to discuss the decision and will decide if it agrees.
The last word comes down to CDC director Rochelle Walensky. If she gives the nod, vaccines for children could start a few days later.
Grace Smith is co-anchor for NBC5 News at 6. The Chicago native is a recent graduate of University of Miami with a Communication Honors degree specializing in Broadcast Journalism. She minored in Creative Writing and focused her senior thesis on social media usage and engagement. During her time at the University of Miami, she anchored multiple award-winning student television programs, covering everything from music festivals to the Super Bowl.
Though she loved Miami’s beaches, she’s thrilled to be in the Pacific Northwest where she can experience all four seasons and have a real Christmas tree! When she’s not at work, you can find Grace glued to any television showing live sports (especially if it’s the Chicago Bears) or attempting a new recipe as she learns to cook.