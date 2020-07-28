Federal agents clash with Portland protesters

Some are demonstrating against police brutality and justice inequality while others want federal law enforcement agents to leave the city.
The protesters were met with force from federal law enforcement agents who used flash grenades and tear gas to disperse the resistant crowd.
Demonstrator Paul Swortz Jr. said, “The fear and intimidation tactics put to use by the federal agents here a couple weeks back. I couldn’t take it anymore. It was a breaking point for me.”
Federal authorities announced Monday that 22 people were arrested and charged with federal crimes over the weekend.
“I don’t normally come out to Portland protests because they can get a little intense,” said demonstrator India Wynne. “But something in this just moved me. It was enough watching George Floyd die on camera with people around with their iPhones recording it and there was nothing they could do. It was like this is enough. It has got to stop.”