Feds to investigate Minneapolis PD practices

WASHINGTON, D.C. (NBC) — The Justice Department is launching an investigation into the pattern and practices of the Minneapolis Police Department.
The announcement made by Attorney General Merrick Garland comes one day after Derek Chauvin was found guilty on all three counts in the death of George Floyd.
The probe will include a comprehensive review of the Minneapolis Police Department’s policies, training, supervision and use of force, as well as accountability.
Garland said, “The investigation I am announcing today will assess whether the Minneapolis Police Department in a pattern or practice of using excessive force, including during protests. The investigation will also assess whether the MPD engages in discriminatory conduct and whether its treatment of those with behavioral health disabilities is unlawful.”
Garland acknowledged that the verdict in the Chauvin trial “does not address potentially systemic policing issues in Minneapolis.”
The federal criminal investigation into George Floyd’s death, previously announced, is ongoing.