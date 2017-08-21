FEMA authorizes federal funds for Chetco Bar Fire

Seattle, Wash. – Federal funds to fight a fire burning northeast of Brookings have been authorized by the Federal Emergency Management Agency.
The Chetco Bar Fire was first reported on July 17. Since then, the fire has grown to an estimated 91,551 acres and prompted mandatory evacuations.
At the time the funds were requested, the fire was threatening around 700 homes with mandatory evacuation orders issued for approximately 1,750 people, according to FEMA.
With the approval of the Fire Management Assistance Grant, federal funds are now available to cover 75% of the state’s cost for controlling the fire.
FEMA said the funds won’t cover private property that may be lost or damaged in the fire.
For the latest updates on the Chetco Bar Fire, click here: https://inciweb.nwcg.gov/incident/5385/