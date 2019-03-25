Home
Fire camp for young women

Fire camp for young women

Local News Top Stories , , ,

WHITE CITY, Ore. – Fire agencies from around the Rogue Valley are partnering with Rogue Girls Fire Camp to recruit more women into firefighting careers.

It is an opportunity for women to gain experience in fire service.

The camp will mostly be run by women firefighters in the Rogue Valley.

It is taking place this June from the 14th through the 16th for women ages 16 through 20.

There are 15 spots available for young women and the entire camp is free including lodging and meals.

The application will be announced in the near future.

Leave a Comment:

Note: By commenting below you agree to abide by the KOBI5.com commenting guidelines. View the KOBI5.com Comment Board Guidelines »