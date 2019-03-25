Norway to investigate cruise ship mayday rescue

MOLDE, Norway (NBC) – Norwegian officials have opened an investigation into why a cruise ship carrying more than 1,300 people, including many Americans, set sail despite storm warnings, forcing a major evacuation after a mayday call had been issued.
It was a daring rescue operation as helicopters in high winds pulled people from a ship stricken by huge waves.
A woman who identified herself as Gina was onboard at the time. She said, “Next thing you know you’re jerked off the deck and we’re out here and the helicopters over here and the winds blowing like crazy.”
Barry Anderson’s wife, Carola, filmed as he was hauled into the helicopter. Barry said, “I was never so thankful when they yarded me inside.”
Below deck, furniture, plants, and people were thrown around. A woman narrowly avoided a chair, only to be hit by a falling ceiling.
The Andersons from Washington State said water was coming in. “It blew through and it just came flooding in,” Barry said, “just crashed right through.”
Ann Decker from New Hampshire thought she would drown. “We got ocean in our mouth, we thought it was it,” she said. “The ship was tilted.”
Thankfully, the boat was back in harbor. Everyone is safe with stories to tell.
Norway has launched an investigation into why this cruise ship headed into a storm knowing that a storm was coming partly because Norway had to pay for the entire rescue operation.