First responders hold honor watch for fallen firefighter

MEDFORD, Ore.– 25 year-old Logan Taylor was killed by a falling tree while fighting the Rum Creek Fire Thursday.

Now, his fellow firefighters, as well as law enforcement are coming together to make sure his family is supported.

A representative from the Oregon State Fire Marshal’s Honor Guard said, “we are here for them. It doesn’t matter what it is that they need.”

First responders from across the Rogue Valley and the state, gathered at the Perl Funeral Home in Medford.

They’re here to do what’s called an honor watch for Logan Taylor, a fallen contracted firefighter from Talent.

Taylor’s fellow firefighters want to make sure he and his family are taken care of until his funeral.

Lieutenant Ben Nehf from Rural Metro Fire said, “having a brother that’s fallen in the line of duty, I thought it’s kind of my duty to pay some respects and do what I can.”

First responders have been taking two hour shifts to make sure Taylor is never left alone.

So far, first responders from Medford, Ashland, Grants Pass and others have been with Taylor around the clock.

Nehf said, “if something ever happened to me in the line of duty, I would expect or want people to do the same thing for me.”

Many of the first responders have never done an honor watch before.

Very few firefighters have died in the line of duty in Southern Oregon.

Rural Metro Fire’s Operations Chief Austin Prince said, “it’s kind of new for most of us. We understand it, we know that it exists, we see it happen elsewhere in the country.”

The State Fire Marshal’s Honor Guard coordinated the honor watch.

It’s working with Taylor’s family to provide whatever they can in the family’s time of need.

A representative from the Honor Guard said, “that fallen firefighter deserves the respect and honor for what he has provided the community up to this point in his career, and then that ultimate sacrifice that he unfortunately made.”

Taylor and his family were given a police escort through Medford on Friday.

J.C.S.O. said there will be a larger procession for Taylor’s funeral.

That is expected to be held this Saturday.