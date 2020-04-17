First U.S. astronaut launch since 2011 set for next month

MERRITT ISLAND, Fla. (CNN) – Next month, human spaceflight will return to U.S. soil after nearly a decade.
NASA announced Friday that SpaceX will launch two American astronauts to the international space station.
Liftoff is scheduled for May 27th from Florida’s Kennedy Space Center.
It will be the first time a rocket carries astronauts into orbit from the United States since NASA’s Space Shuttle program retired in 2011. It will also be the first crewed mission for SpaceX since its founding 18 years ago.
Because of COVID-19, spectators will not be allowed to gather at viewing sites or beaches along Florida’s Space Coast.
Only a limited number of reporters will be allowed on-site, and NASA says it will not host any members of the public.