Flags to be lowered to half-staff to honor Oregon veteran

SALEM, Ore. – The Governor of Oregon said flags will be lowered to half-staff after the death of the nation’s oldest Medal of Honor recipient.
Robert “Bob” Maxwell earned the honor by putting himself between a live German grenade and his fellow soldiers in World War II. He was also awarded the Medal of Honor, two Silver Stars, two Purple Hearts, a Bronze Star and the French Croix de Guerre and the Legion d’Honneur for his service during the war.
Maxwell was a longtime Bend auto shop teacher and served as director of the Bend Heroes Foundation, helping to build veterans memorials throughout Oregon. One of his most recent projects was helping create the state’s new Medal of Honor Highway.
Maxwell was 98 when he passed away on May 11, 2019.
Governor Kate Brown recently ordered all flags at public institutions be lowered to half-staff to honor Maxell on May 31, the same day as his memorial service.
“I had the honor of spending some time with Bob a few years back, and learned firsthand about his experiences in the war,” Governor Brown said. “He was a true hero. I’m In awe of, and grateful for, his service to our nation.”