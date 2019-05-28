Iran’s Revolutionary Guard addresses U.S. tensions

TEHRAN, Iran (NBC) – Iran’s influential Revolutionary Guard says it doesn’t fear a possible war with the United States and claims that America hasn’t grown in power.
The remarks by the Guard spokesman come as tensions between Washington and Tehran soared recently over America deploying an aircraft carrier and B-52 bombers to the Persian Gulf over a still-unexplained threat it perceives from Tehran.
The U.S. also plans to send 900 additional troops to the 600 already in the Middle East and extending their stay.
The spokesman said Tuesday that the paramilitary force doesn’t support engaging in any war while at the same time it doesn’t quote “fear the occurrence of a war.”