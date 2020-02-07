Flooding hits northeastern Oregon

PENDLETON, Ore. – Rescuers are canvassing northeastern Oregon after the region was hit by heavy flooding.
The National Guard has been helping with search and rescue efforts in Umatilla County, where at least ten people needed to be rescued via helicopter.
Numerous sections of Interstate 84 between Ontario and Hermiston were shut down due to flooding.
The National Weather Service said a flood warning was in effect for the Umatilla River until Saturday morning as the river overflowed its banks.
“Turn around, don`t drown. Never drive cars, trucks or sport utility vehicles through flooded areas,” the NWS said. “The water may be too deep to allow for safe passage. As little as one foot of water on the road can move most vehicles off the road.”
Visit http://www.tripcheck.com for the latest road conditions.