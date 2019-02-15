Nine arrested in LSU hazing case

BATON ROUGE, La. (WVLA) – Nine Louisiana State University students have been arrested on charges related to hazing.
The men are being accused of ordering pledges to lie face down on a basketball court covered in broken glass while being urinated on.
Investigators say the Delta Kappa Epsilon Fraternity brothers also poured gasoline on pledges and forced them to dunk themselves in an ice machine wearing nothing but their underwear.
It doesn’t end there. The arrest warrant states they’re also accused of kicking pledges with steel-toed boots, attempting to burn them with cigarettes, and beating them with a metal pipe.
The charges range from misdemeanor hazing to felony second-degree battery and false imprisonment.
Delta Kappa Epsilon’s national organization shut down LSU’s chapter last month.
