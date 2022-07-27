‘Flower it Forward’ returns to Del Rio Vineyards

GOLD HILL, Ore. – Once again, Southern Oregonians have the opportunity to “Flower it Forward.”

For several years, Del Rio Vineyard’s owners have been planting zinnias on the vineyard’s property for anyone to pick for free. The only condition for picking is that you must pick a bouquet for someone else, be it friends, family, strangers, or someone in need.

People are also encouraged to write in the booklet near the fields sharing who the flowers are going to.

“From the VA to hospitals, a lot go to cemeteries of people that have passed away and they write those sweet notes in there about that,” said Del Rio Vineyard owner Jolee Wallace. “I mean, it just makes you want to do it again.”

Water and vases should be available, and vase donations are happily accepted.