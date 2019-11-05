Forest service set to open up Christmas tree permits

MEDFORD, Ore.– It’s still a month till the holidays but for those looking to get a head start on decorating can purchase their Christmas tree permits on Friday.
The U.S. Forest Service and Bureau of Land Management are opening up lands for people to come and cut their own tree. According to the Rogue River-Siskiyou National Forest Service, this is the first year people will be allowed to buy their permits online rather than going to a ranger station.
A special offer of one free permit is also available for families with fourth graders. Chamise Kramer, a spokesperson for the forest service, says fourth-graders should have received a permit per the Every Kid Outdoors initiative. If your child didn’t get one, you must bring your fourth grader with you to a ranger station and you’ll receive a free Christmas tree permit.
“We always tell kids they’re the gatekeepers for fun. Nobody can use this card without them there,” said Kramer. “We really encourage people to make sure their fourth-graders feel like they have some ownership.”
While going out to hunt for your very own tree, the forest service says to take precautions. People should pack extra food and water and make sure you let someone know where you’re going.
Permits are available beginning Friday, November 8 and will cost $5 each. Each household gets up to five permits and one permit is good for only one Christmas tree.
If you would like more information and where you’re allowed to go cut your own tree, you can find that information on the Rogue River-Siskiyou National Forest Service website.
