Hundreds of Oklahoma inmates set free

OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. (KFOR) – More than 400 inmates in Oklahoma are now free.
In a historic move, the state performed the largest ever day of commutations.
The move is part of Oklahoma’s criminal justice reform efforts.
On Friday, the Oklahoma Pardon and Parole Board granted commutation to a total of 527 inmates.
462 of them are scheduled to be released on Monday.
For many former inmates like Lana Lemus, it was a very emotional day. “I’ve been out of her life for 3 years,” Lemus said. “She’s my hope. She’s never given up on me. So, it’s a great opportunity for a lot of women out there and all I have to say is thank you.”
The inmates being released were doing time for nonviolent crimes, including drug possession and lower-level property crime.
This move is estimated to save Oklahoma taxpayers nearly $12 million.