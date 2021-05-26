Former Klamath Falls detective faces federal drug charges

KLAMATH FALLS, Ore. – A former Klamath Falls police officer is facing federal charges after being accused of stealing drugs from an evidence room before crashing his vehicle.
The Department of Justice said in late November of last year, then-officer Thomas Dwayne Reif allegedly entered a Klamath Falls Police Department temporary evidence room with an unauthorized key and removed evidence containing methamphetamine and fentanyl.
Shortly after Reif removed the drugs from the department, he overdosed and got into a multi-vehicle crash while driving his patrol car, investigators said. He was revived and taken to the hospital.
According to the DOJ, toxicology reports revealed Reif was under the influence of methamphetamine and fentanyl.
After the crash, investigators searched Reif’s locker at the police department and reportedly found an evidence bag containing methamphetamine.
Reif was placed on administrative leave and eventually resigned before pleading not guilty to the charges and faces a jury trial this August.
“We are deeply embarrassed and disappointed with Mr. Reif’s misconduct,” the department said. “The Klamath Falls Police Department does not condone this type of behavior or misconduct by any law enforcement officer. We will continue to hold each other accountable to the highest ethical standards without exception.”
Prosecutors said, if convicted, Rief could be sentenced to four years in prison with one year of supervised release and a $250,000 fine.