Students tour construction site

Representatives from S & B James Construction showed students how a building goes from blueprints to reality.
“Just a drawing can be turned into something like a hospital or a house is really cool,” said Colette.
“Kind of turning what you have — what your idea is — into the thing that you want to build,” said Elliot.
The Architects in Schools program teams up design professionals with teachers to create and implement custom curriculum for students over an eight-week course.
Over 4,500 students from across Oregon participate in the program.