Four dead, five wounded in Kansas bar shooting

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (NBC)— Four people were killed and five others were wounded after a suspect entered a bar in Kansas City, Kansas, early Sunday morning.
Police Officer Thomas Tomasic said authorities responded to the incident overnight at Tequila KC around 1:25 a.m.
Authorities believe that there might be two suspects who entered the bar and began shooting based on witness accounts.
“Obviously being a bar at 1:30, stories varied a lot even being inside the bar,” Tomasic said. “We’re trying to separate out stories, find out the truthful from the maybe exaggerated a little bit and kind of going from there.”
All four people who died were all Hispanic males, who ranged in age from mid-20s to late-50s, Tomasic said. Five others were taken to local hospitals and in stable condition.
Police said they had no reason to believe the shooting was racially motivated and that it appeared to be an isolated incident, possibly related to a disturbance that occurred earlier in the bar.
“We do not believe it is random, we do believe this was an isolated incident,” Tomasic said. “We don’t feel that these suspects are going to go out and do this again.”
The weapon that was used was a handgun, police said. Police are also reviewing surveillance video from inside the bar.
