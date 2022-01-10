Free vaccine clinic starts Friday in Klamath Falls

KLAMATH FALLS, Ore. – Free COVID-19 vaccines will temporarily be offered at Klamath Community College later this week.

Klamath County Public Health said first, second, or booster doses of Johnson & Johnson, Moderna, or Pfizer vaccines will soon be available at the college’s Wellness Center in Building 4. Free vaccinations will be offered from 12:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. every day from Friday, January 14 through Wednesday, January 19.

Free food boxes and free transportation will be available, KCPH said.

“Basin Transit Service (BTS) will provide cost-free round trips to those needing transportation to the vaccination site,” said BTS General Manager Adrian Mateos. “Call BTS at (541) 883-2877 a day prior to schedule a round trip from your doorstep to the vaccination site.”

No vaccination appointments are necessary.