Friends make $1.3 million each, split Megabucks winnings

HILLSBORO, Ore. — A priceless friendship led two Hillsboro men to become millionaires.
The Oregon Lottery says Erik Maki and Brian Krahmer recently won $7.4 million through the Oregon Megabucks Jackpot.
The men have been good friends since middle school.
It says the duo had been taking turns buying Megabucks tickets for the last 6 months. The two friends split the winning prize, leaving each with $1.3 million after taxes.
Krahmer bought the winning ticket from a liquor store in Portland.
NBC5 News reporter Mariah Mills is a Medford native. She graduated from the University of Oregon with a Bachelor’s Degree in journalism. She also minored in sociology.
In school, she covered Oregon athletics for the student-run television station, Duck TV. When she’s not reporting, she’s reading, hiking and rooting for her favorite teams, the Seattle Seahawks and the Oregon Ducks.