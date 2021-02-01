Home
Friends make $1.3 million each, split Megabucks winnings

HILLSBORO, Ore. — A priceless friendship led two Hillsboro men to become millionaires.

The Oregon Lottery says Erik Maki and Brian Krahmer recently won $7.4 million through the Oregon Megabucks Jackpot.

The men have been good friends since middle school.

It says the duo had been taking turns buying Megabucks tickets for the last 6 months. The two friends split the winning prize, leaving each with $1.3 million after taxes.

Krahmer bought the winning ticket from a liquor store in Portland.

