Frog O’Faire cancelled this year

Photo courtesy: AAUW of Oregon
Grants Pass, Ore. — After nearly five consecutive decades of bringing fun, joy, and a lot of family-friendly entertainment to Grants Pass. Frog O’Faire has cancelled its event this summer.
Since 1973, the American Association of University Women of Oregon has held Frog O’Faire at Riverside Park annually in june. Thursday, the organization posted on its website, it is cancelling the children’s festival this year. They didn’t give a reason why.
The organization said to check back this fall for information regarding next year’s Frog O’Faire event.
NBC5 News reporter, weather forecaster, anchor Nikki Torres graduated from Washington State University with a degree in Strategic Communication from The Edward R. Murrow College of Communication.
She also received a minor in Business Administration from the Washington State University Carson College of Business. Prior to coming to NBC5, Nikki was an intern at KHQ Local News, the NBC affiliate in Spokane.
She comes to Southern Oregon from the state of Washington, where she grew up just south of Seattle. She loves running, exploring the Pacific Northwest, watching a good football game and spending time with her dog, Gisele. True to her roots, Nikki is a proud WSU Cougar fan and loyal Seahawks fan.
Leave a Comment: