Giant pride parade and festival in Ashland

ASHLAND, Ore. – SOPride held one of its biggest annual pride parades ever on October 8th.

East Main Street in Ashland was covered in rainbows as thousands of people lined up to celebrate pride.

With floats from local businesses, schools, and political candidates like US Senator Ron Wyden, there was a wide variety of participants and supporters showing their pride.

Many businesses also provided pride-themed events with several of them also donating to SOPride.

This was the first time this event has been in person since the start of the pandemic. The theme of this year’s festivities was “come out and play” inviting everyone to do just that at the pride festival after the parade.

The festival is also full of live performances from LGBTQ-plus allies to celebrate the true meaning of pride.