GM announces plant closures, job cuts

DETROIT, Mich. (NBC News) – General Motors has announced a major restructuring that includes thousands of job cuts.
The automaker says it will lay off 14,700 factory and white-collar workers in North America and could close as many as five plants.
That number includes 8,100 white-collar workers, some of whom will take buyouts.
Assembly plants in Detroit, Lordstown, Ohio and Oshawa, Ontario are impacted. They each build cars gm won’t be selling in the U.S. after next year and could wind up closing or building different vehicles.
Transmission factories in Warren, Michigan and Baltimore are also affected.
GM says the moves will save $6 billion in cash by the end of next year.
