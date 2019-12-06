Gold Hill man reported missing, endangered

GOLD HILL, Ore. – A Gold Hill man was reported missing Thursday.
The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office said on December 4, 63-year-old Jeffrey Owen Boon left his home in Gold Hill to run an errand in Medford. When he didn’t return, a neighbor called the police.
The next day, with new information from Boone’s mother, the sheriff’s office entered him as a missing person. He’s considered endangered due to pre-existing health conditions.
Deputies said during the course of the investigation, they learned Boone’s license plate was spotted twice in California. Law enforcement there ran his plate at 2:00 a.m. on December 5 in connection with a report of a vehicle side-swiping a guard rail near Yreka. At 6:00 a.m. that same morning, a Redding CHP officer ran the plate for unknown reasons. The vehicle was pulled over.
Boone is described at a white man, 6’1” tall and weighing 160 pounds. His vehicle is a 2005 gold Buick Century with Oregon plate 627-APN.
Anyone with information that could lead to the whereabouts of Boone is asked call 541-776-7206 and refer to case number 19-25165.