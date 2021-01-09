Phoenix Animal Hospital finds temporary location

PHOENIX, Ore. —Some exciting news from the Phoenix Animal Hospital, they have received the keys to their new temporary location.
This comes four months, after losing everything in the Almeda Fire.
The owner says that although it’s a different environment, they are happy to be there.
The animal hospital says it is working to get equipment installed, supplies organized, and inventory ordered.
They say that once their phone lines are up and running, they will start taking appointments in the coming weeks.
“It’s really exciting, we still feel a little displaced, this is not home we all know it’s a temporary site, but we are just glad to have our doors open and be able to see the clients again because a lot of the clients have been coming to us for years and we miss them,” says Owner, Glen Winters.
The hospital says its goal is to open on the 25th.
The new temporary location is 235 Barnett Road Suite 105 in Medford.
As for the old location, they hope to start construction in April.
NBC5 News Reporter Jenna King is a Burbank native. She graduated from the University of Oregon with a degree in Broadcast Journalism and a minor in Sports Business. During her time at the U of O, she was part of the student-run television station, Duck TV. She also grew her passion for sports through interning with the PAC 12 Network.
When Jenna is not in the newsroom you can find her rooting for her hometown Dodgers, exploring the outdoors, or binging on the latest Netflix release.