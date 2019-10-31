Taylor’s Sausage recall

CAVE JUNCTION, Ore.— 641 pounds of ready-to-eat meat and poultry sausages are being recalled after a routine inspection from the Food and Safety Inspection Service.
Taylor’s Sausages in Cave Junction is recalling products because of a problem with their labeling. According to FSIS, the products sold may be misbranded and contain a pork or sheep casing that was not declared on the product label.
Products included in the recall are:
16 oz. vacuum sealed packages of fully cooked ready to eat “Taylor’s Sausage Smoked Chicken and Apple Sausage” with lot code numbers 19217, 19176, and 19282 as well as the 16 oz. vacuum sealed packages of fully cooked ready to eat “Taylor’s Sausage cheddar dogs” with lot code numbers 19247 and 19217
16 oz. vacuum sealed packages of fully cooked ready to eat “Taylor’s Sausage Smoked Chicken and Apple Sausage” with lot code numbers 19217, 19176, and 19282 as well as the 16 oz. vacuum sealed packages of fully cooked ready to eat “Taylor’s Sausage cheddar dogs” with lot code numbers 19247 and 19217
These products were sold throughout Oregon and California.
So far… FSIS says there have not been any confirmed reports of bad reactions from eating the sausage.