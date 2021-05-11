Gov. Kate Brown sets 70% vaccination goal before reopening state

ORE.- Today, Governor Kate Brown announced a state-wide vaccination benchmark to fully reopen Oregon’s economy. She says her goal is that 70% of residents 16 and older are administered with a first vaccine dose, before lifting most of the state’s risk level restrictions.
The governor’s office says the state may still require the use of masks and physical distancing, but all other health and safety requirements for counties will be lifted and counties will no longer be assigned risk levels.
The governor is also giving individual counties motivation to vaccinate residents. Beginning May 21st, counties will have a weekly option to move to lower state risk restrictions but there are a few things they must do first:
- Reach 65% of the county population 16 or older with a first vaccine dose.
- Submit a complete plan to the Oregon Health Authority which explains how the county will close equity gaps in their vaccination efforts.
Counties will be eligible for state resources to help achieve these goals, and will be eligible for additional funding as they demonstrate making progress towards closing their equity gaps.
Grace Smith is co-anchor for NBC5 News at 6. The Chicago native is a recent graduate of University of Miami with a Communication Honors degree specializing in Broadcast Journalism. She minored in Creative Writing and focused her senior thesis on social media usage and engagement. During her time at the University of Miami, she anchored multiple award-winning student television programs, covering everything from music festivals to the Super Bowl.
Though she loved Miami’s beaches, she’s thrilled to be in the Pacific Northwest where she can experience all four seasons and have a real Christmas tree! When she’s not at work, you can find Grace glued to any television showing live sports (especially if it’s the Chicago Bears) or attempting a new recipe as she learns to cook.