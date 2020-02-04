JoCo Sheriff’s Office tackles missing person cases

GRANTS PASS, Ore. — In Josephine County, the sheriff’s office says it has over two dozen missing person cases.
9 have gone missing within the past two months alone.
If a case is believed to be ‘suspicious,’ the agency says it gathers evidence, DNA, or the help of Oregon State Police.
Sheriff Dave Daniel says the agency tries to investigate all missing person cases to the best of their abilities but sometimes it runs into a dead end.
“We don’t give up. You never give up,” said Sheriff Daniel, Josephine County Sheriff’s Office. “You run it down, all the leads to as long as it can go and at some point you’ll suspend the case but we try not to do that, to be honest with you, we try to keep them open and active just in case anything pops up.”
Sheriff Daniel says a recent case, missing person Lisa Cronin, has been passed over to Oregon State Police and is believed to be ‘suspicious.’
The 43-year-old was last seen in Sunny Valley on December 19th.
The investigation into her disappearance is ongoing.
Amanda Rose is a multimedia journalist for NBC5 News. Amanda graduated from Columbia University earning a Master’s degree in Journalism. She also received a Bachelor’s degree in English with a specialization in literature from the University of British Columbia.
She’s a Los Angeles native, but is thrilled to return to the beautiful Pacific Northwest and is passionate about reporting on the criminal justice system.