GP man gets 10 years for 2018 Black Friday attack

On Black Friday in 2018, Trevor Gilmore shot and killed Justin Severnak and Chris Lyon. Gilmore was acquitted in the death of Severnak. The judge said Gilmore acted in self-defense. However, Gilmore was found guilty of manslaughter in the death of Lyon.
Gilmore’s lawyer said they would be filing an appeal.
