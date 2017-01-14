Home
Hundreds gather for ‘Run with Grace 5k’

Hundreds gather for ‘Run with Grace 5k’

Local News Top Stories , , , , ,

Medford, Ore., — A 5k at Griffin Creek Elementary School this morning benefits suicide prevention and children’s summer camps.

The Grace 5k Memorial Run is in honor of Grace Holt, who committed suicide last year.

Grace ran cross country and South Medford High School, so her mom, Susan, put on the run to remember her in a positive way.

“It’s hard when somebody loses their life the way that she did, and sometimes that can over shadow their life – and I didn’t want it to be about that. I wanted something where we honored her and her life.” said Susan Holt.

Susan says they were only expecting around 200 hundred people to come, but actually had seven or eight hundred show up.

All the money made will be given as scholarships for kids who can’t pay to attend summer camps.

If you or someone you know is having suicidal thoughts, you can call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline.

The number is 1-800-273-8255.

You can also find local help at: http://suicidepreventionjacksoncounty.com/

 

Nicole Stein
NBC5 News Weekend anchor and reporter Nicole Stein was born and raised in Orange County, California. She graduated from the Walter Cronkite School of Journalism at Arizona State University with a degree in Broadcast Journalism and a minor in Mass Communications. While at Arizona State, Nicole was a reporter for Cronkite News on Arizona PBS8 and interned for three local radio stations. When she isn’t reporting, Nicole enjoys spending time with family and friends, as well as dancing, reading and traveling.

Leave a Comment:

Note: By commenting below you agree to abide by the KOBI5.com commenting guidelines. View the KOBI5.com Comment Board Guidelines »

Real Time Web Analytics