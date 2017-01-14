Hundreds gather for ‘Run with Grace 5k’

Medford, Ore., — A 5k at Griffin Creek Elementary School this morning benefits suicide prevention and children’s summer camps.
The Grace 5k Memorial Run is in honor of Grace Holt, who committed suicide last year.
Grace ran cross country and South Medford High School, so her mom, Susan, put on the run to remember her in a positive way.
“It’s hard when somebody loses their life the way that she did, and sometimes that can over shadow their life – and I didn’t want it to be about that. I wanted something where we honored her and her life.” said Susan Holt.
Susan says they were only expecting around 200 hundred people to come, but actually had seven or eight hundred show up.
All the money made will be given as scholarships for kids who can’t pay to attend summer camps.
If you or someone you know is having suicidal thoughts, you can call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline.
The number is 1-800-273-8255.
You can also find local help at: http://suicidepreventionjacksoncounty.com/