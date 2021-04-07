Grange Co-op giving away trees in celebration of Arbor Day

MEDFORD, Ore. — Over one thousand tree saplings will be given away by Grange Co-op to help celebrate Arbor Day.
1,500 trees will be given out for free on Tuesday, April 13 starting at 11:00 a.m. You can pick up one tree sapling per household at Grange Co-op stores in Ashland, Medford, Central Point, White City, Grants Pass, Klamath Falls, and Yuba City.
The Grange Co-op has been giving away trees for Arbor Day since 2014.
Trees will be available while supplies last.
This year, there are a variety of seedlings including red maple, Japanese maple, eastern redbug, maidenhair tree, heartleaf hornbeam, and Korean dogwood.