Unete reacts to national immigration policy

Medford, Ore. – Unete has been in the Rogue Valley for about 20 years, and they’ve made it their mission to advocate for farm workers and immigrants in the area. Along with other protests across the country, they organized last week’s rally to stop the separation of immigrant families at Vogel Plaza in downtown Medford.
They believe the protests are what encouraged the president to change his administration’s stance on separating illegal immigrant families. However Unete’s program director says, she’s still not happy.
“We are still really unclear of what’s that going to mean for other children arriving at the border. They may not stop them today and they may be able to choose under what circumstances they’re going to be detained, but this thing of detaining children isn’t going to stop,” program director, Kathy Keesee said.
Keesee’s hopeful that protests from Democrats on the senate floor tonight will help to change immigration reform in the country.
