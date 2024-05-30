Grants Pass educators “I Resolve” case to be heard by 9th Circuit Court

Posted by Derek Strom May 29, 2024

GRANTS PASS, Ore.– A local case NBC5 News has been following since 2021, will go before the 9th Circuit Court of Appeals next week.

A federal judge sided with the Grants Pass School District in the “I Resolve” lawsuit last year.

In July of 2021 Rachel Damiano, who now goes by Rachel Sager and Katie Medart, were fired for using district equipment for a personal project.

The educators were sharing their personal beliefs on proposed LGBTQ+ legislation on the internet.

Both were later reinstated by the school board, leading to a large walkout of Grants Pass High School students in protest.

Despite their reinstatement, they filed a federal lawsuit against the district and alleged their first amendments rights were violated.

Medart still works for the Grants Pass School District.

Sager left the district and now works at a charter school.

