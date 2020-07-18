Grants Pass honors historic city landmark

The city of grants pass is celebrating the long life of a historic city landmark.
The ‘It’s the Climate’ sign has been over Grants Pass’ historic 6th street for exactly 100 years Monday.
The centennial celebration will be done with a cavalcade of cars, according to the city.
It says the sign symbolizes the history of the town.
“Were excited about the fact that on the exact day, July 20, 2020 we will celebrate the centennial of the sign and be able to wish it a happy birthday.” says Steven Sabel, information Director for the city.
The car parade will go from 6 to 8 pm and will feature some vehicles from local classic car clubs.
A live stream will be set up on the city’s website.
