Fire season starts in Southwest Oregon

MEDFORD, Ore. – May 1 marks the start of fire season in Southwest Oregon.
It comes a month earlier than previous seasons. Due to the previous dry months, firefighters say it could be a busy season.
However, like everything else, coronavirus is making firefighters do things a bit differently.
“Having a whole bunch of fires in april, which is why we’re moving up the start of fire season from its usual start date in June to the first of May,” says Brian Ballou from ODF.
Not only are firefighters getting ready earlier, but a global pandemic presents something entirely new.
“It’s gonna be a challenge, there’s no doubt about that,” said Ballou, “It’s gonna be on everyone to make sure that everyone pays attention to the distancing and the masking up rules.”
That means there’s a whole new element to safety training for firefighters this year.
“Trying to impress that upon the firefighters, this is really important it’s just as important as putting the fire out,” said Ballou.
Ballou says it’s all on us, to prevent fires in our community.
NBC5 News reporter Katie Streit comes from her hometown, Las Vegas. Katie went to the Hank Greenspun School of Journalism & Media Studies at the University of Nevada, Las Vegas.
While in Las Vegas, Katie won a Student Emmy for her coverage of the Las Vegas Shooting Anniversary. She also hosted and produced the university’s political news show, where she interviewed Nevada Governor Steve Sisolak and Congresswoman Dina Titus (NV-1). Her passion for politics turned into a coveted internship at the US Capitol in Washington D.C. In her final months working in the Las Vegas area, she was recognized for her journalism achievements by the Nevada Broadcaster’s Foundation.
Katie is excited to tell the stories of local Southern Oregonians and Northern Californians. Feel free to contact her at [email protected]