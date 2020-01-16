Grants Pass school placed on ‘lockdown’ Tuesday

GRANTS PASS, Ore. – The search for a suspected criminal led to a lockout at a Grants Pass school Tuesday.
The Josephine County Sheriff’s Office said on the morning of January 14, students and staff were locked inside Fruitdale Elementary School as a precaution while police searched for a “high-risk felony suspect.”
While the lockout was happening, classes continued as usual. The doors were unlocked once the suspect was taken into custody.
JCSO said there was never any threat to students or staff inside the school.
Deputies said, “JCSO officials would like to thank Fruitdale Elementary School staff and parents for their teamwork and assistance during this situation.”
JCSO provided no further information about the incident.