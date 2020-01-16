G.P. institution, “Blind George’s”, permanently closes after 98 years

GRANTS PASS, Ore. — An iconic store in Grants Pass locked up shop for the last time tonight.
People stood in a line that went out the door for a chance to get one last taste of Blind George’s signature popcorn.
One customer says she drove up from Medford to get popcorn.
“It does make you teary because it’s the end of a childhood memory,” said customer Sheila Gunderson.
Blind George’s is closing after its owner decided to retire and the shop couldn’t be sold at its current location.
The shop was open for nearly 100 years.
NBC5 News reporter Mariah Mills is a Medford native. She graduated from the University of Oregon with a Bachelor's Degree in journalism. She also minored in sociology. In school, she covered Oregon athletics for the student-run television station, Duck TV. When she's not reporting, she’s reading, hiking and rooting for her favorite teams, the Seattle Seahawks and the Oregon Ducks.