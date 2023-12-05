Grants Pass urges you to join rent burden public forum next week

GRANTS PASS, Ore. – The City of Grants Pass is holding a public forum next week to discuss the realities of rent burden.

According to city officials, Grants Pass is deemed “severely rent burdened.” This means a large majority of residents use more than half of their income for rent.

City officials say next Monday’s meeting is open to the public, so everyone can learn more about the resources available and what it means to be rent burdened.

“It’s good to be educated on what people are experiencing in the community as we move forward and as we as a community make decisions on policies,” said Grants Pass housing specialist Amber Neeck.

Neeck says due to the city’s severely rent burdened status, officials are required to hold public forums on the topic each year. She hopes with the recent passing of Grants Pass’ Housing Production Strategy, residents will soon see relief from this rent burdened status.

The meeting is on December 11 at the Grants Pass City Council Chambers located at 101 NW A Street, Grants Pass, Oregon 97526. The meeting starts at 6 p.m.

Everyone is invited to come learn more, give their input, or just connect with resources available in the community.

© 2023 KOBI-TV NBC5. All rights reserved unless otherwise stated.