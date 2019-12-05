Grants Pass votes to reinforce downtown parking restrictions for the holidays

GRANTS PASS, Ore.– If you’re planning on parking in downtown Grants Pass this month, pay attention to parking restrictions.
This year, those restrictions will be enforced during the holiday season. In years past, the month of December did not have any parking restrictions as an effort to welcome visitors downtown.
According to businesses in the downtown area, some said that business employees took advantage of that opportunity taking up spaces meant for visitors. A study was conducted and out of 62 businesses that were polled about this, 90 percent agreed it would be better to enforce parking restrictions in December.
The Grants Pass City Council voted on Nov. 6 to accept a recommendation from the Downtown Parking Taskforce to remove a moratorium on those parking restrictions for the month.
“We haven’t heard any complaints and we also don’t see the same car outside our business for the entire day which could be somewhat frustrating in the past years,” said Jan Bertaggia, owner of The Emporium, who was in support of enforcing parking restrictions during the month.
Business owners and employees will be able to purchase a parking permit without time restrictions for any city parking lot. They cost $20 per month and are available at the Grants Pass Welcome Center.
