Home
How the Grinch helped spread holiday cheer

How the Grinch helped spread holiday cheer

Entertainment Local News Video , , , , ,


Medford, Ore.- Britton Munoz has lived on Cherry Lane for five years and every Christmas, he joins his neighbors decorating his house with holiday cheer.

“Everybody enjoys decorating their houses and spending the Christmas spirit.”

But Munoz likes to one-up his neighbors by dressing as the Grinch.

“We were kids once and I remember growing up and watching the Grinch movie and that’s why I like the Grinch,” he said. “He once didn’t like Christmas, now he loves Christmas.”

He even has a custom-made mask to look like the original character. But instead of stealing your gifts, he’s handing them out.

“In the last five years I’ve handed out like 10,000 candy canes,” he said.

Munoz braves the cold four hours a night, contrary to his character bringing holiday cheer.

“The biggest thing is to see the kids smile,” he said.

And he says it’s not just the kids who get excited.

“A lot of people see the Grinch, even the adults and they smile and go ‘I got to get a picture with the Grinch.’” he said.

Karen Tang

NBC5 News reporter Karen Tang graduated from the University of Maryland with a degree in communications and a master’s in journalism.

Before coming to Medford, Karen was an intern at WUSA9 and NBC News Channel in Washington D.C.

During her time in Maryland, Karen was an NCAA Division I student-athlete on the Maryland gymnastics team. She competed against Big Ten universities and made the Big Ten All-Championship team.

When Karen isn’t reporting, she’s at the gym working out, taking pictures with her dog Boomer and searching for the best food in Southern Oregon.

Leave a Comment:

Note: By commenting below you agree to abide by the KOBI5.com commenting guidelines. View the KOBI5.com Comment Board Guidelines »

Real Time Web Analytics