How the Grinch helped spread holiday cheer

Medford, Ore.- Britton Munoz has lived on Cherry Lane for five years and every Christmas, he joins his neighbors decorating his house with holiday cheer.
“Everybody enjoys decorating their houses and spending the Christmas spirit.”
But Munoz likes to one-up his neighbors by dressing as the Grinch.
“We were kids once and I remember growing up and watching the Grinch movie and that’s why I like the Grinch,” he said. “He once didn’t like Christmas, now he loves Christmas.”
He even has a custom-made mask to look like the original character. But instead of stealing your gifts, he’s handing them out.
“In the last five years I’ve handed out like 10,000 candy canes,” he said.
Munoz braves the cold four hours a night, contrary to his character bringing holiday cheer.
“The biggest thing is to see the kids smile,” he said.
And he says it’s not just the kids who get excited.
“A lot of people see the Grinch, even the adults and they smile and go ‘I got to get a picture with the Grinch.’” he said.