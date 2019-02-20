Gruesome details released in missing Colorado mom case

TELLER COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV/CNN) – New details are surfacing in the case of a Colorado man accused of beating the mother of his child to death with a baseball bat.
Patrick Frazee will face a murder trial in the death of his fiancée and the unsealed arrest affidavit now shedding light on what prosecutors have found.
Kelsey Berreth vanished on Thanksgiving Day. Her body has not been found, but authorities are now revealing how they believe her fiance, Patrick Frazee, killed her.
Senior Deputy District Attorney Jennifer Viehman said, “In a horrific manner, with a bat in the back of the head as Kelsey is sniffing candles with a blindfold over her eyes.”
Court documents released Wednesday laid out the disturbing details. The information comes from Krystal Lee Kenney, a woman who told investigators she was in a romantic relationship with Frazee last year.
Viehman said, “We heard evidence that Patrick Frazee contacted Krystal Lee in Idaho on three separate occasions, had her come to Colorado to murder Kelsey.”
Investigators said Kenney could not bring herself to kill her, leading Frazee to murder Berreth himself.
“Krystal tells us, Patrick then calls her after he has put Kelsey in a black plastic tote, calls Krystal and tells her to come out and help him clean-up,” Viehman said.
Then, authorities say, Frazee burned his Fiance’s body.
Frazee, who’s charged with first-degree murder, has not yet entered a plea. But Kenney, who investigators say helped Frazee clean up the murder scene, has pleaded guilty to tampering with evidence.
Frazee is being held without bond and faces arraignment in April.
He faces two counts of first-degree murder and three counts of solicitation to commit murder in the first degree.