Power outage affects 1.5k in Central Point

Posted by Kade Stirling June 9, 2024

CENTRAL POINT, Ore. – Residents of Central Point were without power for about three hours on Sunday.

Pacific Power says calls of an outage came in around 11:30 Sunday morning.

About 1,500 customers were affected in the Four Corners region of Central Point.

A spokesperson for Pacific Power told NBC 5 service was restored around 2:30 in the afternoon.

The cause is still under investigation, but is believed to be some sort of interference with the lines.

