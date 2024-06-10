Power outage affects 1.5k in Central Point

CENTRAL POINT, Ore. – Residents of Central Point were without power for about three hours on Sunday.

Pacific Power says calls of an outage came in around 11:30 Sunday morning.

About 1,500 customers were affected in the Four Corners region of Central Point.

A spokesperson for Pacific Power told NBC 5 service was restored around 2:30 in the afternoon.

The cause is still under investigation, but is believed to be some sort of interference with the lines.

