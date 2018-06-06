Harry and David open new resource center

Medford, Ore. – Harry and David wants to help you find your next job.
Tomorrow,they’re unveiling an updated resource center at the Medford campus. The company says it’s renovated its service center and is now expanding services to include resume tips, job assessments, and help with job applications.
The center’s services are open to everyone, even if they don’t want to apply to work at harry and david. The company is hoping they can help to strengthen the economy throughout the Rogue Valley.
“It’s open to the public so anybody can come and be a part of it and we’re really excited about what we’ve done there,” Harry and David president, Steve Lightman said.
Harry and David will open the new center tomorrow at 10 A.M. until 5 P.M. The center will be open from July to November, and no appointment is necessary.
