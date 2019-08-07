Home
Harry & David hiring over 5,000 seasonal workers

It may only be August, but companies across the Rogue Valley and beyond are already preparing for the upcoming holiday season.

Medford-based Harry and David will be hiring more than 5,000 seasonal positions.

There will be full-time and part-time positions available.

A hiring event at the company’s employment center will be taking place on Wednesday from 10 am to 2 pm.

“The community has been terrific over the years,” said President of Harry & David, Steve Lightman. “They’ve been supporting us, they’ve been out there. We’ve been able to hire the people we need. We love the people that come back. We have a great return rate because people find this as a great career.”

